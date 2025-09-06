It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend

Week 1 is here. My first box of Big Shield print editions is finally arriving soon. (I think.)

When it does, four copies have already been earmarked for past giveaways. Let’s make it five.

A free, signed copy is up for grabs this weekend. Today’s copy of the book will include as a special bookmark the rain-soaked (it’s currently mostly dry) Football Night in America notecard from Thursday night’s Micah Parsons report before the Cowboys-Eagles game.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Big Shield Week 1 2025 giveaway.” Include your preferred inscription and mailing address.

No purchase is required. All purchases are welcome. The ebook is only 99 cents. You could buy it now, and read it by kickoff on Sunday.

If you already have, Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home are also available for only 99 cents, as ebooks.