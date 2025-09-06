 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend

  
Published September 6, 2025 09:04 AM

Week 1 is here. My first box of Big Shield print editions is finally arriving soon. (I think.)

When it does, four copies have already been earmarked for past giveaways. Let’s make it five.

A free, signed copy is up for grabs this weekend. Today’s copy of the book will include as a special bookmark the rain-soaked (it’s currently mostly dry) Football Night in America notecard from Thursday night’s Micah Parsons report before the Cowboys-Eagles game.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Big Shield Week 1 2025 giveaway.” Include your preferred inscription and mailing address.

No purchase is required. All purchases are welcome. The ebook is only 99 cents. You could buy it now, and read it by kickoff on Sunday.

If you already have, Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home are also available for only 99 cents, as ebooks.