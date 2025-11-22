It’s not clear whether Jalen Ramsey was fined for his reaction to being spit on

Did the NFL fine Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey for the incident that followed Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase for spitting on Ramsey? The official Week 11 fines are out, and the answer is, “Who knows?”

Ramsey had two incidents at the same time in the game for which the fine was imposed — fourth quarter, 13:28 to play. First, Ramsey and Chase drew offsetting unsportmanlike conduct fouls after a third-down play. Then, before the next snap (but after the Bengals called a timeout as the play clock approached zero), Chase spit on Ramsey, Ramsey struck Chase, Ramsey was flagged again, and Ramsey was ejected.

Ramsey was fined $14,491 for “unsportsmanlike conduct” with the very general explanation of “other.” Was it for the first incident? Was it for the second incident?

Chase was not fined for the first incident; he was suspended the next day for spitting, for which he was not penalized during the game.

Without more information, it’s impossible to know whether Ramsey got a pass for the first incident or the second one. But there were two distinct incidents, and he received only one fine. Usually, there’s one fine for each finable infraction.

In Week 2, for example, Cowboys receiver George Pickens was fined twice for two separate infractions that happened at the same time — $14,491 for removal of his helmet, and $14,491 for a violent gesture.

Should Ramsey have been fined for the incident that resulted in the ejection? Technically, yes. But, given that it was provoked by Chase spitting on him, it would make sense to not punish him for it. It appears the NFL may have taken that route, but without making it clear that the league opted to look the other way on Ramsey’s natural reaction to the ultimate on-field indignity.