Will Jalen Ramsey be fined for his reaction to Ja’Marr Chase spitting on on him?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gets it, when it comes to getting spit on.

“Do what comes natural,” Tomlin said Tuesday.

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey did just that on Sunday, when Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase spit on him. Ramsey struck Chase, and Ramsey was ejected.

“He spit on me, so, it’s up,” Ramsey said after the game. “I don’t give a fuck about football after that. Respectfully.”

It’s one thing for Tomlin to excuse Ramsey’s reaction. It’s another thing for the league to do it. And it will be no surprise if, on Saturday, the weekly release of fines for on-field infractions includes a $12,172 penalty under the “striking/kicking/kneeing/tripping” category for Ramsey.

Here’s the real question: Will that fine survive on appeal?

Usually, we don’t find out if/when (and it definitely happens) fines are reduced or eliminated through the same appeal process Chase used when challenging his one-game suspension. Given that the hearing officers (currently, Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, Ramon Foster) are former players, the argument in Ramsey’s defense would be fairly simple.

“What would you have done during your playing career if someone had spit on you?”

Really, that’s all that needs to be said. And if the NFL doesn’t recognize that, the hearing officer should.