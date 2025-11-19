 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Jalen Ramsey be fined for his reaction to Ja’Marr Chase spitting on on him?

  
Published November 19, 2025 11:25 AM

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gets it, when it comes to getting spit on.

Do what comes natural,” Tomlin said Tuesday.

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey did just that on Sunday, when Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase spit on him. Ramsey struck Chase, and Ramsey was ejected.

He spit on me, so, it’s up,” Ramsey said after the game. “I don’t give a fuck about football after that. Respectfully.”

It’s one thing for Tomlin to excuse Ramsey’s reaction. It’s another thing for the league to do it. And it will be no surprise if, on Saturday, the weekly release of fines for on-field infractions includes a $12,172 penalty under the “striking/kicking/kneeing/tripping” category for Ramsey.

Here’s the real question: Will that fine survive on appeal?

Usually, we don’t find out if/when (and it definitely happens) fines are reduced or eliminated through the same appeal process Chase used when challenging his one-game suspension. Given that the hearing officers (currently, Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, Ramon Foster) are former players, the argument in Ramsey’s defense would be fairly simple.

“What would you have done during your playing career if someone had spit on you?”

Really, that’s all that needs to be said. And if the NFL doesn’t recognize that, the hearing officer should.