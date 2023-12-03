It’s the lucky Week 13 On Our Way Home giveaway

Week 13 has arrived, triskaidekaphobia be damned. So has the Christmas buying season.

You’re procrastinating when it comes to buying gifts. (So am I.) We’ve got an easy way for you to check off several names on your list.

Order up some copies of On Our Way Home. It’s only $9.99 for the print version. And, as demonstrated at the tail end of a recent appearance on Rich Eisen’s show, a printed copy of On Our Way Home can be stuffed into most larger stockings.

They say it’s the thought that counts. But I’ve already done the thinking for you, along with the writing. You have the easy part. Click the link, place the order, and wait for the box of books to show up.

You can get 10 gifts for less than $100 bucks. Where else are you going to find gifts for 10 people for less than $100 bucks?

You can also get a gift for yourself by entering this week’s On Our Way Home giveaway. Send to florio@profootballtalk.com an email with this subject line: “12/2/23 On Our Way Home giveaway,” along with your address and preferred inscription.

I’ll pick one (and maybe two, if I’m in a good mood) and send a signed copy of the book by the end of this week.

And if you’d like to hear a little more about the book and some general NFL talk as Week 13 arrives, here’s something I did while taking a little time on a Friday afternoon to try to sell a few copies.