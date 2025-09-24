 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. McCarthy, Andrew Van Ginkel out of practice for Vikings

  
Published September 24, 2025 06:09 PM

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that quarterback J.J. McCarthy “can’t cut corners” when it comes to returning from an ankle injury, which suggests that he’ll need to make a full return to practice before he’s cleared for game action.

McCarthy isn’t ready to practice at all, however. He was listed as out on Wednesday and that makes it likelier that Carson Wentz will be starting against the Steelers in Dublin this weekend.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) also missed practice along with defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (chest), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), tight end Ben Yurosek (knee), and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (rest). Safety Josh Metellus (foot) was the only limited participant.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) is closing in on a return. He was listed as a full participant alongside tackle Justin Skule (concussion) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (hand).