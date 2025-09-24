J.J. McCarthy, Andrew Van Ginkel out of practice for Vikings

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that quarterback J.J. McCarthy “can’t cut corners” when it comes to returning from an ankle injury, which suggests that he’ll need to make a full return to practice before he’s cleared for game action.

McCarthy isn’t ready to practice at all, however. He was listed as out on Wednesday and that makes it likelier that Carson Wentz will be starting against the Steelers in Dublin this weekend.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) also missed practice along with defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (chest), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), tight end Ben Yurosek (knee), and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (rest). Safety Josh Metellus (foot) was the only limited participant.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) is closing in on a return. He was listed as a full participant alongside tackle Justin Skule (concussion) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (hand).