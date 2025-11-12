J.J. McCarthy was limited in Wednesday’s practice

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was limited at Wednesday’s practice. McCarthy wore a bandage on his injured right hand for extra protection.

“He hit it on a helmet at one point, late in the game,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com. “Everything’s checked out. . . . Don’t see that affecting his week of preparation very much at all.”

McCarthy, who missed five games with an ankle injury before returning to start the past two, remains on track to start Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The Vikings were without outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) at Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive guard Will Fries (calf), running back Aaron Jones Sr. (shoulder/toe), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), safety Josh Metellus (foot), tight end Josh Oliver (foot), offensive tackle Justin Skule (shoulder), safety Harrison Smith (rest) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were limited.