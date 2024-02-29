J.K. Dobbins is sprinting as rehab from torn Achilles continues

Five and a half months after tearing his Achilles in Week One, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is making progress in his recovery.

Dobbins posted video of himself sprinting today, appearing to be running well in a straight line.

The injury happened in a contract year for Dobbins, who becomes a free agent on March 13. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta says the team is hopeful it can bring Dobbins back.

Unfortunately for Dobbins, the injury likely means a smaller contract than he would have signed if he had played a full season and stayed healthy in 2023. But he looks like he’s getting closer to being healthy in 2024.