Ravens hopeful they can get something done with Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens used several running backs during the 2023 season and their plans for 2024 will be determined by which of those backs remains with the team.

Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury, remain under contract in Baltimore. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are not signed, but General Manager Eric DeCosta said on Tuesday that the team is working to bring them back.

“We’re still talking to Gus. We’ll talk to J.K. — a couple of free agents that we had,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We’re hopeful that we can get something done with those guys.”

The Ravens are limited in what they can say about players from other teams set for free agency right now, but that list includes several players who might be of interest to teams in the running back market. Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard are among the backs set to hit the open market and nabbing one of them might prove to be a more appealing option than running it back with the same backs from last season.

