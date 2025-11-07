J.K. Dobbins: Our defense is winning games, offense isn’t helping

The Broncos moved to 8-2 with Thursday night’s win, but the postgame reaction wasn’t an entirely happy one.

Denver’s offense picked up 220 yards while punting seven times, turning the ball over twice and missing a field goal in the 10-7 victory. The Broncos wound up with more penalties than first downs by the end of an effort that would have resulted in a loss if not for a stellar defensive performance.

It’s a formula the Broncos have used in other games as well and running back J.K. Dobbins said that it is one the Broncos have to change in the weeks to come.

“The defense is winning us the games, and we’re not helping them. We’re not doing them any justice,” Dobbins said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I feel bad the way we play on offense and the way they play on defense because they’re doing so great and we’re doing so bad. They’re our brothers, too, and it just sucks because they’re just out there so many plays, playing their butts off. We can’t keep doing this to them.”

The Broncos have trailed in nine games this season and their resiliency is a plus as they begin to look toward the playoffs, but a penchant for falling behind is also a good way to find yourself knocked out of the postseason so getting the offense on a better track should be a major focus in Denver right now.