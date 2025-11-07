Raiders, Broncos each had more penalties than first downs

The uniforms were pretty. The game was not.

In Thursday night’s Week 10 opener, the Raiders and Broncos had more penalties than first downs.

Each team had 11 penalties. Each team had 10 first downs.

Via Bill Smith of NextGenStats, that’s only the second time it has happened since 1950. The other such outcome occurred when the Buccaneers played the Seahawks in 1976, the year both teams were expansion franchises.

On Thursday night, both teams also had more penalties than points. Denver won, 10-7.

The win moves the Broncos to 8-2. The loss drops the Raiders to 2-7.