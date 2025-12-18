 Skip navigation
Sauce Gardner out of practice, Anthony Richardson limited for Colts

  
Published December 18, 2025 04:31 PM

The Colts remained without cornerback Sauce Gardner at Thursday’s practice.

Gardner has missed the last two games with a calf injury he suffered in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Texans. The team will have two more practice sessions before issuing injury designations for Monday’s game against the 49ers.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson (eye) was limited in his first practice since being designated for return from injured reserve. Wide receiver Alec Pierce (Achilles) was also a limited participant.

Wide receiver Josh Downs (personal), wide receiver Anthony Gould (foot), linebacker Germaine Pratt (personal), and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (elbow) did not take part in practice. Running back Ameer Abdullah (knee), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), left guard Quenton Nelson (wrist), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) were full participants.