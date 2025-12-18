 Skip navigation
Quinnen Williams returns to limited practice; CeeDee Lamb out again

  
Published December 18, 2025 05:03 PM

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams returned to a limited practice on Thursday.

Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with a concussion, playing 31 of 54 snaps. He missed Wednesday’s practice but is moving in the right direction toward playing in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Fullback Hunter Luepke (concussion) also returned to limited work.

The Cowboys added safety Alijah Clark (personal) to the report as a non-participant.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (illness) missed practice for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) also sat out the on-field work again.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) remained a limited participant as he approaches the end of his 21-day practice window.

Cornerback Josh Butler (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), defensive end Payton Turner (ribs), running back Javonte Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (knee/hip) also were limited.