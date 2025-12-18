NFL issues strong statement against antisemitism, without specifically addressing Puka Nacua

The NFL issued a statement on Thursday in response to the livestream in which Rams receiver Puka Nacua performs a touchdown celebration that includes an antisemitic gesture.

“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual,” the league said. “The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

The statement did not mention Nacua or the specific circumstances that gave rise to the drafting and distribution of the statement. There has been no indication that Nacua will be disciplined in any way by the league.

The league’s statement is quoted in an article in NFL.com, which also quotes Nacua’s criticism of officials and mentions that players “can be subject to fines for publicly criticizing referees and officials.”

Nacua separately issued an apology in which he explained that he had “no idea” that the celebration included an antisemitic trope.

For their part, the Rams have not responded to PFT’s request for comment. They issued the following statement to ESPN.com: “There is no place in this world for Antisemitism as well as other forms of prejudice or hostility towards the Jewish people and people of any religion, ethnicity, or race.” Like the NFL, the Rams did not specifically mention Nacua.

The Rams’ statement was not published on the team’s website or Twitter page.

Presumably, Nacua and coach Sean McVay will be asked about the situation after the game. Based on past incidents involving other players, McVay likely will say the matter was handled internally, with no comment on any discipline that the team may or may not be imposing on Nacua.