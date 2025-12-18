Tee Higgins remains limited for Bengals on Thursday

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was officially limited in Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins.

Ben Baby of ESPN noted Higgins was not on the field for the early portion of the media’s viewing window for the day’s practice. But Higgins did arrive with his helmet just before that part of the session ended.

Higgins is still in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following Cincinnati’s Dec. 7 loss to Buffalo. Higgins previously missed the Thanksgiving night win over Baltimore with a concussion.

In 12 games this year, Higgins has 46 receptions for 667 yards with nine touchdowns.

Tight end Noah Fant (ankle) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited on Thursday’s report. Tight end Drew Sample (neck) was upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (ankle), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (ankle), receiver Charlie Jones (ankle), and defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) all remained non-participants.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (knee), guard Dylan Fairchild (hamstring), safety PJ Jules (ankle), offensive tackle Amarius Mims (knee), running back Samaje Perine (ankle), cornerback DJ Turner (ankle), and defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) all remained full participants. Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Stewart said Thursday that he plans to play this weekend against the Dolphins.