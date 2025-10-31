 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Jabrill Peppers out, Chuck Clark questionable for Steelers in Week 9

  
Published October 31, 2025 04:20 PM

The Steelers won’t have safety Jabrill Peppers in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Colts and they may not have Chuck Clark, but they should have the newest addition to their secondary available.

Peppers has been ruled out with a quad injury. He made his first appearance on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and did not practice on Friday. Clark, who has started the last two games, is listed as questionable after missing practice on Friday with an illness.

The Steelers traded with the Patriots for safety Kyle Dugger (knee) this week and he has no injury designation after a full practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Scott Miller (finger) and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring, knee) have also been ruled out. Linebacker Malik Harrison (knee), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness), and quarterback Will Howard (right hand) are listed as questionable.