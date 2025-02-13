Jaguars announce interview with Terrance Gray for G.M. opening

The Jaguars have completed another interview with a General Manager candidate.

The team announced that they finished a meeting with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray on Wednesday.

Gray joined the Bills as their director of college scouting in 2017, moved to assistant director of player personnel in 2021 and took on his current role in 2022. He also interviewed with the Titans earlier this year and was also in the mix for G.M. jobs last offseason.

