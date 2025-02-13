 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce interview with Terrance Gray for G.M. opening

  
Published February 13, 2025 06:28 AM

The Jaguars have completed another interview with a General Manager candidate.

The team announced that they finished a meeting with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray on Wednesday.

Gray joined the Bills as their director of college scouting in 2017, moved to assistant director of player personnel in 2021 and took on his current role in 2022. He also interviewed with the Titans earlier this year and was also in the mix for G.M. jobs last offseason.

The Chargers also interviewed former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, and Rams director of scouting strategy on Wednesday. They interviewed 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Williams on Tuesday.