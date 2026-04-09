Jaguars GM James Gladstone: Dexter Lawrence trade not something we’ve gotten into

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence requested a trade this week and the prospect of a move came up during Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone’s press conference on Thursday.

After Gladstone answered a question about the team’s interest in the defensive tackles in this year’s draft, he was asked if there was thought to making a run at trading for the veteran. Gladstone’s brief answer did not suggest that the Jaguars are in hot pursuit.

“That’s not something we’ve gone into,” Gladstone said. “Obviously he’s under contract with them, so not at liberty necessarily to even talk about it.”

Lawrence wants an upgraded contract and Giants head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that he thinks Lawrence will be a member of the team come the fall, so there may not be much reason for the Jags or anyone else to expend energy on chasing a trade. If the outlook in New Jersey changes, however, there could be a number of suitors for Lawrence’s services.