Jaguars plan to practice with Dolphins this summer

  
Published May 19, 2025 04:06 PM

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen shared some information about the team’s training camp plans during a Monday press conference.

Coen was asked if the team is going to have any joint practices as they prepare for the 2025 season. Coen said that the team will work with the Dolphins before the two teams face off in Miami during the final week of the preseason.

“One as of right now,” Coen said. “Miami.”

The Jaguars will host the Steelers on August 9 in their preseason opener and they will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on August 17. The game against the Dolphins is set for August 23.