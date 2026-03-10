 Skip navigation
Jaguars re-sign Dennis Gardeck

  
Published March 10, 2026 11:52 AM

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck is staying in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced that they have re-signed Gardeck ahead of Wednesday’s start to the new league year. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Gardeck tore his ACL while playing for the Cardinals in 2024 and he signed a one-year deal with the Jags last June. He appeared in every game and started nine times, including in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

Gardeck had 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the regular season. He added three tackles in the loss to Buffalo.

The Jaguars also confirmed that they have re-signed cornerback Montaric Brown and tight end Quintin Morris.