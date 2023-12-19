Jaguars to sign E.J. Perry to practice squad

With Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol and Nathan Rourke claimed on waivers by the Patriots, the Jaguars have added a quarterback.

E.J. Perry is joining Jacksonville’s practice squad, according to agent Sean Stellato.

Perry was with the Jaguars during the 2022 offseason program and training camp before spending the season on the practice squad. When Jacksonville waived him in March, he was claimed off waivers by the Texans. He was subsequently waived again in May.

Perry, who played his college ball at Brown, has also spent time with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

If Lawrence isn’t able to play in Jacksonville’s Week 16 matchup against Tampa Bay, C.J. Beathard is expected to start.