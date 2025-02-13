Jaguars wrap up G.M. interview with Jon Robinson

Former Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has completed an interview with the Jaguars for their vacant G.M. position.

Robinson is the second candidate to meet with the team on Thursday and the sixth overall candidate to interview with the team this week. The Jaguars fired Trent Baalke last month and began the interview process this week.

Robinson was the G.M. in Tennessee from 2016 until being fired late in the 2022 season. He also interviewed with the Jets before they hired Darren Mougey in January.

Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown also interviewed on Thursday. Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, and 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Willams met with the team earlier this week.