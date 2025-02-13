 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars wrap up G.M. interview with Jon Robinson

  
Published February 13, 2025 05:04 PM

Former Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has completed an interview with the Jaguars for their vacant G.M. position.

Robinson is the second candidate to meet with the team on Thursday and the sixth overall candidate to interview with the team this week. The Jaguars fired Trent Baalke last month and began the interview process this week.

Robinson was the G.M. in Tennessee from 2016 until being fired late in the 2022 season. He also interviewed with the Jets before they hired Darren Mougey in January.

Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown also interviewed on Thursday. Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, and 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Willams met with the team earlier this week.