nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Jahmyr Gibbs 8-yard touchdown ties Lions-Browns at 7-7

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:32 PM

The Lions’ offense was on the bench for plenty of time after having to punt on the unit’s opening drive against Cleveland.

Detroit apparently figured some things out.

Jahmyr Gibbs took in an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

That capped a five-play, 65-yard drive that took just 2:16 off the clock.

Cleveland’s defensive penalties helped get Detroit down the field, with a tripping call moving the offense half the distance to the goal. Then a defensive holding penalty wiped out a sack.

Quarterback Jared Goff has started 4-of-6 for 47 yards. Gibbs has 19 yards on three carries.