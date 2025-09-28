Jahmyr Gibbs 8-yard touchdown ties Lions-Browns at 7-7

The Lions’ offense was on the bench for plenty of time after having to punt on the unit’s opening drive against Cleveland.

Detroit apparently figured some things out.

Jahmyr Gibbs took in an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

That capped a five-play, 65-yard drive that took just 2:16 off the clock.

Cleveland’s defensive penalties helped get Detroit down the field, with a tripping call moving the offense half the distance to the goal. Then a defensive holding penalty wiped out a sack.

Quarterback Jared Goff has started 4-of-6 for 47 yards. Gibbs has 19 yards on three carries.