Jalen Carter forced fumble sets up Eagles field goal before halftime

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has added another big play to his rookie of the year highlight reel.

Carter forced Buccaneers running back Rachaad White to fumble just before halftime, setting up an Eagles field goal and giving Philadelphia a 13-3 lead at the break.

On the play, Carter initially was rushing Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, but as soon as Mayfield threw the ball to White, Carter turned and ran downfield, catching up to White and punching the ball out of his hands. It was a tremendous athletic play for the rookie, who has impressed all season.

The Eagles have mostly controlled the first half, as Carter and the Eagles’ defense have handled the Buccaneers.