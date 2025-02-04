 Skip navigation
Jalen Carter on how to stop Patrick Mahomes: “One thing is to sack him”

  
Published February 4, 2025 07:52 AM

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter says stopping Patrick Mahomes isn’t easy, but it is simple: The key is to take him down.

Asked at Super Bowl Opening Night how to stop Mahomes, Carter answered, “One thing is to sack him.”

Carter continued that pass pressure from the Eagles’ defensive line is going to be extremely important in Super Bowl LIX.

“If we do that or get him off his game, I think we’re going to have a good game,” Carter said.

Carter said he believes Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s game plan for the Chiefs’ offense is exactly what it needs to be.

“I’m very confident. Coach Vic got us here and I’m pretty sure he’s going to finish us off right,” Carter said.

In just his second NFL season, Carter has emerged as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. Sacking Mahomes in the Super Bowl could become a career-defining highlight that cements his status as one of the league’s biggest defensive stars.