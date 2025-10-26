Jalen Hurts fumbles on tush push, officials wrongly rule forward progress stopped

The tush push is “hard to officiate,” we’re told over and over again. And that’s one of the key reasons the Eagles are so successful with it.

Often, the Eagles false start and the officials don’t call it. Because it’s “hard to officiate.”

Today against the Giants, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled on a tush push, and the Giants recovered. It was clearly and obviously a fumble. No question about it. But the officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped.

That ruling was incorrect and would have been overturned if there had been a replay review, but forward progress isn’t a reviewable ruling. Once the officials wrongly blew the play dead, Hurts’ fumble couldn’t count.

Giants coach Brian Daboll challenged the play anyway, arguing that Hurts hadn’t actually gained a first down, but that was wrong. Hurts did gain a first down, he just fumbled after he gained a first down. And the NFL’s replay rules don’t allow that part to be reviewed.

After the gift from the officials, the Eagles benefited with Saquon Barkley’s second touchdown of the day. Seven points the Eagles rightly should not have scored.

This was not a play that was “hard to officiate.” This was easy to officiate: Hurts fumbled. But the officials missed the easy call.