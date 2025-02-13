Jalen Hurts got 12 of 20 Super Bowl MVP votes

The votes are in.

Well, they were in three days ago. And we knew not long after the Super Bowl that Jalen Hurts was named MVP of the game.

The NFL identified the voters. The NFL left it to the voters to disclose the player they picked. We’ve contacted each of them, and they all disclosed their vote and agreed to the publication of their selections. (The only one we haven’t heard from is Ryan Fitzpatrick, who voted for MVP as an analyst with Sky Sports. The recipient of his vote is clear from his public comments.)

Blair Kerkhoff: Jalen Hurts.

Adam Teicher: Josh Sweat.

Nate Taylor: Jalen Hurts.

Jeff McLane: Josh Sweat.

Zach Berman: Jalen Hurts.

Dave Zangaro: Jalen Hurts.

Judy Battista: Josh Sweat.

Jarrett Bell: Jalen Hurts.

Jeffri Chadiha: Jalen Hurts.

D. Orlando Ledbetter: Jalen Hurts.

Charean Williams: Josh Sweat.

Nicki Jhabvala: Cooper DeJean.

Luke Johnson: Jalen Hurts.

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Jalen Hurts.

Kurt Warner: Jalen Hurts.

Jeff Duncan: Jalen Hurts.

Fan voting on NFL.com: 2.5 for Cooper DeJean, 1.0 for Jalen Hurts, 0.5 for Josh Sweat.

Of the 20 total votes, Hurts received 12. Sweat got 4.5. DeJean finished with 3.5.

Multiple Hurts voters indicated that they considered voting for a defensive player, but that no specific player from an overwhelming team defensive effort sufficiently to overcome Hurts’s performance. He finished with 17 completions on 22 attempts for 221 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception. He added 72 rushing yards on 11 attempts and a touchdown.