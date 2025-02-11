 Skip navigation
Cooper DeJean won the fan voting for Super Bowl MVP

  
Published February 11, 2025 11:47 AM

Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean had a memorable 22nd birthday. First career interception. Pick-six. Super Bowl win.

From the perspective of the fans who voted at NFL.com, DeJean would have had another reason to celebrate. Per the NFL, DeJean was the leading vote-getter in fan ballots cast at NFL.com for Super Bowl MVP.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second, and defensive end Josh Sweat came in third.

That translated to 2.5 votes for DeJean, one for Hurts, and 0.5 for Sweat in the 20-vote formula. The 16 media members who voted on the Super Bowl MVP award each had one, and only one, vote.

We won’t know the final voting unless the 16 voters disclose their votes. Charean Williams voted for Sweat.

If you come across any disclosure by the other votes as to how they voted, let us know. And if you’re one of the 15 voters other than Charean and you’re inclined to disclose your vote, send it through.