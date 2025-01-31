 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts insists he was “just joking” postgame when he made his “straitjacket” comment

  
Published January 31, 2025 06:03 PM

Jalen Hurts wasn’t in a mood to joke around Friday, as he seems already locked in for Super Bowl LIX.

But the Eagles quarterback said his postgame comment about being let out of his “straitjacket” was a joke.

“I was just joking around after the game,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

After Hurts ran for three touchdowns and threw for one in the NFC Championship Game, he said the game plan was to “let me out of my straitjacket a little bit.”

Coach Nick Sirianni later said Hurts was just “having fun,” and Hurts now has confirmed that.

Hurts will play in his second Super Bowl, looking for his first Super Bowl victory.