Jalen Hurts: They let me out of my straitjacket a little bit on Sunday

The Eagles didn’t ask Jalen Hurts to do much after he hurt his left knee in the divisional round of the playoffs and one of the questions heading into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game was whether he’d be limited against the Commanders as well.

Limitations weren’t in sight during Philadelphia’s 55-23 win. Hurts ran for three touchdowns and he completed 20-of-28 passes for 246 yards and another score. It was the fifth time he threw for at least 240 yards in a game this season and just the second time in his last eight starts that he crossed the 200-yard mark.

In his postgame press conference, Hurts quipped that the game plan “let me out of my straight jacket a little bit today” while also making it clear that he’s fine with any approach as long as it results in an Eagles win.

“I don’t play the game for stats,” Hurts said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t play the game for numbers, any statistical approval from anyone else. And I understand that everyone has a preconceived notion on how they want it to look, or how they expect it to look. I told you guys that winning, success, is defined by that particular individual, and it’s all relative to the person. And what I define it as is winning. So the number one goal is always to come out here and win.”

The Eagles and Hurts came close to doing that when they faced the Chiefs in Arizona a couple of years ago and they’ll spend the next two weeks trying to concoct a plan that allows them to finish the job this time around.