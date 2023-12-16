Jalen Hurts misses practice with illness, is expected to play Monday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t feeling 100 percent on Saturday, but the team doesn’t expect that to impact his availability for Monday night.

Hurts missed practice on Saturday because of an illness. Per multiple reports, he is still expected to make the trip to Seattle with the team and is on track to play against the Seahawks as the Eagles try to snap a two-game losing streak.

That news is better than the other injury news concerning the Eagles on Saturday. Cornerback Darius Slay will not play against the Seahawks after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Slay is expected back before the end of the season and the Eagles will continue their push for the NFC East title without him.