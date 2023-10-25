Jalen Hurts not on injury report

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ left knee was bothering him by the end of the Week 7 win over the Dolphins, and he wore a brace on the knee in the second half Sunday.

Hurts insisted Wednesday that the knee injury isn’t a big deal, and it apparently isn’t.

The Eagles did not list Hurts on their practice report.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports medical testing showed no structural damage.

“Just taking it day by day,” Hurts said, via Dan Gelston of the Associated Press.

Hurts wouldn’t allow any specifics about his knee except to say it wasn’t injured against the Dolphins.

“I don’t want to make it bigger than what it is,” Hurts said. “I think it’s something that comes with every player in this league. Things happen in this league and you just try to avoid them.”

Cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, while defensive tackle Milton Williams (heel) was limited.