Jalen Ramsey upgraded, now set to play vs. Browns

  
Published October 11, 2025 11:56 AM

The Steelers will officially have one of their key defensive players for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Pittsburgh has upgraded cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the injury report from questionable to set to play.

Ramsey has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a full participant in Friday’s session.

He was initially listed as questionable.

Ramsey has tallied 14 total tackles with four passes defensed and an interception so far this year for Pittsburgh.