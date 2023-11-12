Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play Sunday

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he was planning to play through his back injury against the Texans this weekend and it looks like his prediction was correct.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chase came through a Sunday morning workout with no problems and that he will be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon as a result.

Chase’s presence is always valuable for the Bengals, but it’s all the bigger this Sunday. Tee Higgins will not play because of a hamstring injury and missing both wideouts would have been a tough draw for an offense that’s found its footing in the last few games.

The Bengals will also have Tyler Boyd, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan, and Shedrick Jackson available at wideout on Sunday.