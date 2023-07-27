Ja’Marr Chase: Joe Burrow gave me a nod he’s all right

When you’ve been around a teammate for a while, non-verbal communication can be quite valuable.

That was the case on Thursday for quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow had to exit practice with what head coach Zac Taylor said was a calf injury. While there’s been no official word on the severity of the injury or any reported update on Burrow’s status, Chase told reporters why he thinks Burrow will end up OK.

“We always give each other that nod,” Chase said after practice, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “He gave me a nod [to say] he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.”

Chase added that even though he hadn’t yet seen Burrow in the training room, he felt better after receiving the nod.

“I wasn’t really worried,” Chase said. “I believe he’s all right.”

The Bengals will certainly hope that’s the case, as any long-term injury to Burrow would significantly hurt the club’s ultimate aspirations for the 2023 season.