Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury, no word on severity yet

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered the first update on quarterback Joe Burrow’s condition shortly after Burrow left Thursday’s practice on a cart.

Burrow pulled up and then grabbed at his lower right leg after scrambling out of the pocket during an 11-on-11 drill. Burrow was eventually loaded onto a cart to head inside for further evaluation.

Taylor said that it was a calf injury and that the team had no information about Burrow’s status right now. He was also asked about why Burrow was wearing a sleeve on his right calf during the session.

“I think all of the guys after the first day have some soreness and that’s it,” Taylor said, via Joe Danneman of Fox19.

Given Burrow’s importance to the team, one imagines that the team will be cautious with any timeline for him to return to action given how much time there still is before they kick off the regular season. Given Burrow’s contractual situation, one imagines that the quarterback will be operating with similar caution.