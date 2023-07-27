 Skip navigation
American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury, no word on severity yet

  
Published July 27, 2023 04:23 PM

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered the first update on quarterback Joe Burrow’s condition shortly after Burrow left Thursday’s practice on a cart.

Burrow pulled up and then grabbed at his lower right leg after scrambling out of the pocket during an 11-on-11 drill. Burrow was eventually loaded onto a cart to head inside for further evaluation.

Taylor said that it was a calf injury and that the team had no information about Burrow’s status right now. He was also asked about why Burrow was wearing a sleeve on his right calf during the session.

“I think all of the guys after the first day have some soreness and that’s it,” Taylor said, via Joe Danneman of Fox19.

Given Burrow’s importance to the team, one imagines that the team will be cautious with any timeline for him to return to action given how much time there still is before they kick off the regular season. Given Burrow’s contractual situation, one imagines that the quarterback will be operating with similar caution.