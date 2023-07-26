Joe Burrow: My contract will get done when it gets done

With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert inking his new, lucrative contract on Wednesday, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is the next quarterback in line to receive an extension.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Burrow and the Bengals have been talking about a new deal throughout the offseason — though both sides have not said much of anything publicly about the state of negotiations.

Burrow continued that trend on Wednesday when he was asked about progress on his contract, particularly in the wake of Herbert’s news.

“It gets done when it gets done,” Burrow said in his press conference. “We’ll see.”

Burrow added that what others are making doesn’t really matter to him much, as he’s not keeping tabs on it (though, presumably, his agent is). And he’s not concerned about getting something done before the season starts.

“I’m focused on getting a deal done that’s good for us, good for me, good for the team, good for everybody,” Burrow said.

While Burrow could stage a hold-in or holdout to try and up the urgency for Cincinnati to get a deal done, Burrow said that’s not the right approach for him. That’s partially because he’s yet to have a “normal” training camp after the COVID-19 pandemic in his rookie year, recovering from a reconstructive knee surgery in 2021, and dealing with an appendectomy last year.

“I think every situation is unique and every guy is unique and every position is unique, too,” Burrow said. “I think personally, I feel in my position, I don’t want to waste any of these days I have to get better. I’ve wasted enough days the last two years, with injuries and appendicitis, and COVID the year before that. I don’t want to get out of camp wishing I had seven more days that I could’ve gotten better.

“So, that’s the reason I’m here. Maybe business comes first at some point. But I need these days to be my best.”

After developing into one of the league’s best quarterbacks over the past two seasons, it seems like Burrow will get that new deal sooner than later.

But whatever that will feel like isn’t really at the top of his mind.

“Obviously, that’s a big moment in your career. But put that all aside,” Burrow said. “That’s obviously — the goal when you get into the league is get a second contract and play well on your first one. But I’ve played well, I’ve done everything I can do. So, when that happens, it happens.

“I’m just excited to be back playing football. That’s what I really love about this whole process. And that’s why I think I’ve been so good, because I love the game. That’s all secondary.”