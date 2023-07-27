Joe Burrow leaves practice on a cart after apparent leg injury

Joe Burrow’s impending contract extension has been a topic of much conversation this offseason, but it’s unlikely to be the top thing on the mind of the Bengals right now.

Burrow’s health is of more immediate concern because he left Thursday’s practice on a cart. According to video captured by multiple reporters at the practice, Burrow went down without being contacted while moving out of the pocket.

The quarterback was seen grabbing at the lower part of his right leg — Burrow was wearing a sleeve on that part of his leg — while on the ground and he was then helped onto a cart by members of the team’s medical staff. There is no official word on the nature of the injury or Burrow’s status at this point.

Until that changes, there will be a lot of people in Cincinnati hoping for good news about the Bengals’ franchise player.