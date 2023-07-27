 Skip navigation
American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Burrow leaves practice on a cart after apparent leg injury

  
Published July 27, 2023 04:06 PM

Joe Burrow’s impending contract extension has been a topic of much conversation this offseason, but it’s unlikely to be the top thing on the mind of the Bengals right now.

Burrow’s health is of more immediate concern because he left Thursday’s practice on a cart. According to video captured by multiple reporters at the practice, Burrow went down without being contacted while moving out of the pocket.

The quarterback was seen grabbing at the lower part of his right leg — Burrow was wearing a sleeve on that part of his leg — while on the ground and he was then helped onto a cart by members of the team’s medical staff. There is no official word on the nature of the injury or Burrow’s status at this point.

Until that changes, there will be a lot of people in Cincinnati hoping for good news about the Bengals’ franchise player.