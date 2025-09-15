Ja’Marr Chase on Joe Burrow injury: It’s next man up and go from there

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did a pretty good job of summing up where things stand for the team on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals came back to beat the Jaguars 31-27 and moved to 2-0 as a result, but Chase said it was “weird” feeling happy and like crap at the same time. The happy part is the win, of course, and the crappy part is that Joe Burrow left the game in the first half with a toe injury that could keep him off the field for months.

Jake Browning threw three interceptions in relief, but also connected on a pair of touchdowns and scored the game-winning points on a quarterback sneak in the final seconds. Chase said that the team has to be prepared for that kind of volatility as they try to keep putting up wins.

“It’s a rollercoaster,” Chase said, via the team’s website. “Every game is going to be a rollercoaster. Every week from here on out, we’ve got to focus and execute. That’s the only thing. Our quarterback got [knocked] down, we’ve got to [say] ‘Next man up,’ and it’s on from there.”

More clarity on Burrow’s outlook should be coming soon and the Bengals will have to keep adapting once they have it.