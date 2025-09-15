 Skip navigation
Report: Joe Burrow could be out three months, if he has toe surgery

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:04 PM

The Bengals could be without quarterback Joe Burrow for a while.

As mentioned during NBC’s Football Night in America, surgery is not off the table for Burrow’s injured toe.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com thereafter reported that images of the toe are being sent to Dr. Robert Anderson for evaluation. If surgery is necessary, Burrow would be expected to miss three months.

We’ve heard the same thing regarding the duration of the potential absence: Three months.

The good news, if there is any, is that the Bengals are 2-0. And the consolation prize, if there is one, is that Jake Browning is a more than capable backup. He went 4-3 in seven starts in 2023, playing in place of Burrow.