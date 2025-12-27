Broncos are heavy favorites for AFC No. 1 seed, but four other teams remain in the hunt
If the betting odds are correct, the path to the Super Bowl in the AFC will go through Denver.
The Broncos are heavy -175 favorites to earn the AFC No. 1 seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Broncos could clinch the No. 1 seed as soon as Sunday, if the Chargers, Patriots, Bills and Jaguars all lose. The Broncos would also clinch the No. 1 seed with a win in Week 18.
The next-best odds go to the Patriots, who are +190 to earn the No. 1 seed. New England needs to win its final two games and hope the Broncos lose to the Chargers in Week 18.
The Jaguars are longer shots at +1200 to earn the No. 1 seed. The Jaguars would get the No. 1 seed if they win their final two games and both the Patriots and Broncos lose a game.
The Chargers are significant long shots at +3000. They would need to win their final two games while the Patriots and Jaguars both lose a game.
The Bills are the longest shots on the board at +4500. Buffalo needs to win both of its final two games while the Jaguars, Patriots, Chargers and Broncos all lose at least one game.