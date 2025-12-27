 Skip navigation
Browns elevate Bailey Zappe with Dillon Gabriel questionable

  
Published December 27, 2025 12:29 PM

The Browns may turn to Bailey Zappe to back up quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Sunday against the Steelers.

Zappe was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for today’s game, putting him in line to be the No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

Dillon Gabriel, who would ordinarily be Sanders’ backup, is listed as questionable with a left shoulder injury.

The Browns also elevated tight end Sal Cannella from the practice squad to the active roster, making him available in case tight end Harold Fannin can’t go. Fannin is questionable with a groin injury.