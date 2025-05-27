Ja’Marr Chase on Olympics: It’s pretty cool, but I’m not 100 percent on it yet

After NFL owners voted to allow active players to participate in the 2028 Olympics, Justin Jefferson called it “a dream” to potentially win a gold medal in flag football.

But one of his LSU college teammates isn’t so sure.

On Tuesday, Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that he needs more information to know whether or not he’d like to be a part of the Olympics in a few years.

“I don’t know,” Chase said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “I want to know the timing for us, offseason, in season. I want to know if we’re getting paid. I want to know where we traveling every other week or every day, like all that plays a part, because we have an offseason, we have a life. How long would that be? I don’t know. There’s a lot of questions to it.

“I think it’s pretty cool, but I’m not really 100 percent on it yet.”

Chase is also thinking about the current flag football players, like Darrell “House” Doucette, who has noted that he and his peers shouldn’t just be kicked to the side.

“We taking they love of the game, and bashing it with our love of the game,” Chase said. “Now we taking away their love of the game and we killing them. It’s a lot, bro, I think it’s cool, but I just don’t know if I’m 100 percent in on it.”

Flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is set to take place from July 14-21, which is before most training camps open.