Justin Jefferson: An Olympic gold medal is a dream

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Shortly after the NFL’s 32 owners voted unanimously to allow active NFL players to participate in Olympic flag football in 2028, Jefferson joined Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference to say he’d love to be an Olympian.

“Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal,” Jefferson said. “That’s something that as a kid I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn’t global. So now that we’re expanding the game and we’re going more global, it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool, just seeing all the different countries being involved.”

Jefferson acknowledged that there are significant differences between 11-on-11 tackle football and 5-on-5 Olympic flag football, and that he doesn’t know if he’ll be chosen three years from now. But he’s among the many players expressing interest in being among the 10 chosen for Team USA in 2028.