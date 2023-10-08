Ja’Marr Chase scores second TD, Bengals lead 24-14

Joe Burrow finally is healthy, and Ja’Marr Chase is always open.

Chase scored his second touchdown of the day, which was his second touchdown of the season.

His latest score was a 63-yarder, giving him nine catches for 142 yards.

The Bengals lead 24-14 with 13:39 to go in the third quarter.

Burrow now is 21-of-26 for 222 yards.

The Cardinals have two players questionable to return: Safety Jalen Thompson has a hamstring injury, and running back James Conner has a knee injury.

Emari Demercado has replaced Conner.