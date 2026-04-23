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James Pearce agrees to enter pre-trial intervention program

  
Published April 23, 2026 01:39 PM

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce has agreed to enter an intervention program that will allow him to avoid a trial on multiple felony charges related to a February incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Pearce attended a hearing in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on video to agree to participate in the six-month program. A report on Thursday morning indicated that Pearce’s legal team was negotiating the deal with prosecutors. His attorney Yale Sanford told ESPN that Pearce will participate in therapy sessions during the six-month period and that he is required to stay away from his ex-girlfriend in order to have the charges dropped.

Pearce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking.

The NFL said that the case remains under review for possible discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.