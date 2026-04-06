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James Pearce is not expected to be at Falcons offseason program Tuesday

  
Published April 6, 2026 03:01 PM

The Falcons will report for the first day of their offseason program on Tuesday, but edge rusher James Pearce is not expected to be there.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Pearce will not be in attendance. Pearce faces several criminal charges after being arrested in Florida in February.

Pearce allegedly drove his vehicle into a car being driven by his ex-girlfriend and then tried to flee from police. He faces felony charges of charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence for that incident and the woman, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, has accused Pearce of abuse on other occasions as well.

The NFL has said it will review Pearce’s case, but he has not been put on paid leave at this time. A trial date is set for May and it is unclear if Pearce will be back with the Falcons before the matter is resolved.