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James Pearce is not at Falcons workouts, team in “constant communication” with him

  
Published April 8, 2026 02:41 PM

Word earlier this week was that edge rusher James Pearce would not be at the Falcon’s voluntary workouts while facing multiple criminal charges and the team got to work without him on Tuesday.

Pearce is not on paid leave from the league and it is unclear when he might be back with the team. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said only that the Falcons are remaining in touch with the 2025 first-round pick.

“We’ve been in constant communication with his representation,” Stefanski said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

The NFL has said that they are investigating Pearce’s situation. He is currently set for a court date in early May on four criminal charges stemming from a February incident with his ex-girlfriend.