Jameson Williams won’t face league discipline for carrying unlicensed gun

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been suspended twice in his first three NFL seasons, but he’s not facing a third ban heading into the 2025 campaign.

The NFL told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that Williams will not face league discipline after being found with an unlicensed gun during a traffic stop last year. A league spokesperson said the matter is “closed.”

Williams was a passenger in a car driven by his brother in October and both men had guns. Williams’s brother was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, but Williams did not. He was handcuffed at the time, but not arrested and the handling of the incident led to further review by prosecutors.

Williams was never charged with a crime and the league’s decision means he’s clear to head into the 2025 season without anything related to the incident hanging over his head.