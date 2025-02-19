 Skip navigation
nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Jameson Williams won’t face league discipline for carrying unlicensed gun

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:39 PM

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been suspended twice in his first three NFL seasons, but he’s not facing a third ban heading into the 2025 campaign.

The NFL told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that Williams will not face league discipline after being found with an unlicensed gun during a traffic stop last year. A league spokesperson said the matter is “closed.”

Williams was a passenger in a car driven by his brother in October and both men had guns. Williams’s brother was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, but Williams did not. He was handcuffed at the time, but not arrested and the handling of the incident led to further review by prosecutors.

Williams was never charged with a crime and the league’s decision means he’s clear to head into the 2025 season without anything related to the incident hanging over his head.