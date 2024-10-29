Lions WR Jameson Williams faces concealed weapon charge

Embattled Lions receiver Jameson Williams has another issue to deal with.

Currently serving a two-game PED suspension, Williams faces a charge for carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Via WXYZ.com, the Detroit Police Department is looking into why Williams wasn’t formally arrested at the time of the incident.

On October 8, Williams was a passenger in a car his brother was driving. The vehicle was pulled over, for speeding. Two guns were in the car; one was registered to Williams’s brother, and one was registered to Williams.

Williams’s brother had a concealed pistol license, and Williams didn’t.

The body camera footage shows Williams repeatedly telling the officer that he plays for the Lions. Eventually Williams said this: “I got the gun for protection. Do you guys know where I live at? Detroit!”

Williams was handcuffed and put in the back seat of a squad car. After a supervisor arrived at the scene (a sergeant whose cell-phone wallpaper is a Lions logo), calls were made and Williams eventually was released. The sergeant can be heard saying to the arresting officers, “I’m so mad at you two.”

The Lions issued a statement to WXYZ on Tuesday: “Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process.”

Williams will be facing both prosecution by authorities and a potential suspension by the league.

Last year, Williams was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

