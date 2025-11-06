Jared Goff on pace for career-high in sacks, says he and the offensive line can fix it

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is at risk of taking more sacks this season than he ever has in his career. He says he and the offensive line know that needs to get fixed.

Goff has been sacked 18 times in eight games, which puts him on pace to take 38 sacks in a 17-game season. That would top his previous career high of 35 in 2021. He took five sacks in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, and took four sacks the game before that against the Buccaneers, and he’s eager to reduce that number this week against the Commanders.

“You don’t want to have that, you want to limit that as much as you can, and I think the last two weeks is not indicative of who we are,” Goff said. “I’ll try to get rid of the ball a little faster to help those guys, and I know they want to play better too.”

The 5-3 Lions have already lost more games this season than they did all of last season, when they finished 15-2 and were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a frustrating first half of the season, keeping Goff upright will be a key to a better second half of the season.